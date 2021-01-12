Vuzix microLED smart glasses showcased at CES 2021

The Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses have been showcased at this years CES 2021 virtual technology event, providing a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new smart glasses launching sometime during 2021. The glasses combine “most smartphone and smartwatch capabilities all in a pair of stylish and comfortable glasses” capable of providing you with hands-free connectivity while engaged in the real world.

Fully wireless connectivity and completely see-through advanced waveguide optics and revolutionary micro-LED displays enable the glasses to be used both in and outdoors.

“Vuzix has been working on wearable display technology for the last 20 years and we are excited to announce this culmination of breakthroughs in the development of our technology that opens the door for a new wave of consumer and enterprise smart glasses devices from Vuzix. A balance of technology, style and substance is embodied in the industrial design and specifications of our Next Generation Smart Glasses,” said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Vuzix, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Vuzix : Verge

