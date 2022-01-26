Vulkan 1.3 combines 23 extensions and broadens cross-platform functionality

NVIDIA has this week announced the release of Vulkan 1.3 combining 23 of the most requested Vulkan extensions developed by NVIDIA and other Khronos members into the brand new Vulkan 1.3 core specification. New features incorporated into Vulkan 1.3 include Dynamic rendering for simplified API use without subpasses, Dynamic state to reduce the number of pipeline objects needed to avoid hitching and Streamlined management of shader pipeline compilations.

Optimizing Vulkan 1.3 applications

“NVIDIA is ready with day one drivers for developers to immediately try out this significant new version of the industry’s only modern, cross-platform GPU API on their own systems. To help developers upgrade to Vulkan 1.3 with ease, developer tools have been upgraded to support the new functionality. This gives Vulkan developers the ability to jump into the new standard quickly and have the right tools to investigate and optimize, saving you time and frustration. “

“Nsight Graphics is a powerful debugger and profiler that helps you identify API issues quickly using the events view and API inspector. You can inspect Vulkan ray tracing acceleration structures, as well as look at and edit shaders in real time. The advanced shader profiler helps identify where the GPU is not executing shader instructions with full parallelism, so you can make modifications to your shaders for improved performance. “

“Vulkan developers can maximize the performance of real-time ray tracing in their applications with support from NVIDIA RTX SDKs. With NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination developers can add millions of dynamic lights to game environments without worrying about performance or resource constraints. NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination provides scalable solutions to compute multibounce indirect lighting. NVIDIA Real-Time Denoiser is a spatio-agnostic, temporal, API agnostic, denoising library that’s designed to work with low ray-per-pixel images, and NVIDIA RTX Memory Utility reduces memory consumption of acceleration structures. “

Source : NVIDIA

