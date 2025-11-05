VSDinside Launches MagTran M3 – The World’s First Fully Customizable Transparent Keyboard

MagTran M3 — A Transparent Keyboard You Can Customize, Control, and Create With.

November 2025， VSDinside, a collective of engineers and designers, has officially launched its next-generation keyboard, MagTran M3, now live on Kickstarter:

MagTran M3 is more than a keyboard — it’s an intelligent, fully interactive desktop console that combines transparent magnetic switch technology, dynamic display customization, and cloud-powered software integration. Built for creators, gamers, and professionals alike, M3 redefines how we see and interact with our workspace.

A Breakthrough in Keyboard Switches Technology

At the core of the MagTran M3 lies the proprietary MagTran Switch — a new class of transparent magnetic switches that blend precision, durability, and visual brilliance. After two years of research and testing, VSDinside achieved what no manufacturer has done before: a fully transparent, mass-producible magnetic key switch.

Each keystroke is registered through magnetic field detection, ensuring zero-contact actuation, no mechanical wear, and lightning-fast response times. The transparent structure allows for vivid animations and seamless screen effects beneath each keycap — merging function and aesthetics in a single surface.

Infinite Customization: Every Key, Every Pixel

The MagTran M3’s built-in display layer allows users to customize each key’s icon, animation, and function. Want your keyboard to display real-time CPU stats, dynamic wallpapers, or mini games? You can. Want to turn it into a custom stream deck or productivity dashboard? Just tap and drag.

Users can create animated backgrounds, live feedback effects, and idle screen savers — transforming the keyboard into a vibrant extension of the desktop. Whether you’re coding, gaming, or editing video, MagTran M3 adapts to your workflow instantly.

Optimized for Every Scenario

VSDinside built the M3 with flexibility in mind, seamlessly fitting into multiple ecosystems:

For Gamers: Execute macros or one-tap combos in Street Fighter and HELLDIVERS 2, or display telemetry data in Flight Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 through direct API integration.

For Streamers: Take full control of OBS, Vmix, or other broadcast software — switching scenes, adjusting audio, and engaging with your audience in real time.

For Professionals: Boost your workflow with quick actions for Windows, Mac, or Office apps. Launch apps, mute audio, or toggle screen brightness instantly.

For Editors & Designers: Integrate shortcuts for Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, or After Effects to accelerate repetitive editing tasks.

For Smart Home Enthusiasts: Control Govee, Tuya, and Xiaomi devices via Home Assistant and Homebridge plugins — all from the same transparent keyboard.

For Music Lovers: Manage playback, skip tracks, and adjust system volume seamlessly, supporting Spotify, YouTube Music, and native OS players.

Cloud-Powered Creativity: The Space Platform

Behind every MagTran M3 lies Space — VSDinside’s cloud platform that connects creators worldwide. It offers an ever-growing library of plugins, icons, backgrounds, and scenes, now exceeding 500 plugins, 300 preset layouts, 200 icon packs, and 100+ dynamic effects.

But Space is not just a resource hub — it’s a community-driven ecosystem. Users can upload and share their creations, expanding the collective library every day. Developers can build upon the open SDK and GitHub-hosted plugins, enabling endless innovation and collaboration.

“Transparency isn’t just in the keyboard,” says the VSDinside team. “It’s in our philosophy — we build in the open, share our progress, and invite users to shape the future with us.”

A Glimpse into the Future

MagTran M3’s transparent design symbolizes a new generation of desktop devices — ones that blur the boundary between hardware and software. With interactive mini games, custom screen savers, and visual feedback for every tap, the keyboard becomes more than an input tool — it becomes a personalized digital canvas.

VSDinside’s long-term vision is to create an open intelligent desktop ecosystem, where every device — from keyboards to control docks — communicates seamlessly, empowering users to design their own creative environment.

Join the Campaign

The MagTran M3 Kickstarter campaign is now live. Backers can gain early access, exclusive discounts, and community rewards.

Support the project here：

Welcome to the future of the intelligent desktop — where transparency meets creativity.

About VSDinside

VSDinside is a team of engineers, designers, and makers from the telecommunications field who believe that desktop products can be smarter, more connected, and more personal. By opening SDKs, sharing progress transparently, and inviting community collaboration, VSDinside is redefining how we build — and play — with technology.

Learn more at VSDinside.com, the creator of the MagTran M3 and upcoming AI Keyboard series.



