UDCAP VR Glove for SteamVR hits Kickstarter

Have you ever felt that your VR experience was just a bit… off? Maybe the controllers didn’t quite capture the subtle movements of your hands, or the immersion was broken by clunky hardware. What if there was a way to make your virtual reality adventures feel as natural as moving in the real world? The UDCAP VR Glove for SteamVR is an advanced VR controller offers high-precision motion capture and customizable controls, promising to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

UDCAP

Imagine stepping into a virtual world where every flick of your finger and subtle hand movement is captured with pinpoint accuracy. With the UDCAP VR Glove, you can transform your gaming experience on SteamVR into something truly immersive and extraordinary. This advanced VR glove is designed to offer high-precision motion capture and customizable controls, making it a catalyst for VR enthusiasts.

Early bird backing offers are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $499 or £380 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

VR Glove for SteamVR

The UDCAP VR Glove is crafted from lightweight, silk-like soft fabric that feels like a second skin. The innovative elastic sensors replace traditional IMU sensors and copper wires, offering foldable and flexible sensors with an impressive 0.01-degree resolution. The Lycra fabric ensures comfort and breathability, allowing you to wear the glove for extended periods without discomfort. Imagine the freedom of movement and the tactile sensation of a glove that adapts to your every motion, making your virtual interactions feel incredibly real.

Equipped with 12 sensors covering 15 finger joints, the UDCAP VR Glove provides 21 joint angles for unparalleled hand movement tracking. The high-tech second skin adapts to your hand shape and posture, thanks to its sophisticated motion capture algorithm. You can customize settings for angle coefficients, offsets, and balance to suit your unique preferences. This level of customization ensures that your virtual hand movements are as natural and intuitive as possible, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

If the UDCAP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the UDCAP VR Glove for SteamVR project evaluate the promotional video below.

The glove features a controller module that attaches to your index finger, complete with a Hall-effect joystick and AB buttons. Experience real-time haptic feedback with high-intensity vibration, and control the trackpad, trigger, and grip activation with your thumb. The module allows for customizable angle thresholds, mappings, and combinations, giving you full control over your virtual interactions. Imagine the thrill of feeling every in-game action through precise haptic feedback, making your virtual adventures more engaging and realistic.

One of the standout features of the UDCAP VR Glove is its broad compatibility. It works seamlessly with all SteamVR games and VRC Avatars, supporting both SteamVR input and Skeletal input. Whether you’re using VRChat’s Skeletal Input 2.0 or Vtuber software, this glove has you covered. It’s also compatible with nearly every VR headset, including PCVR and standalone headsets. This means you can enjoy the glove’s advanced features regardless of your preferred VR platform, making it a versatile addition to your VR setup.

The UDCAP VR Glove isn’t just for gaming; it operates smoothly with other VR peripherals like model guns and steering wheels, making it versatile for various applications. Its lightweight design ensures comfort during real-world interactions, and the removable electronics make it easy to wash and maintain. Imagine the convenience of a glove that not only enhances your gaming experience but also integrates seamlessly with other VR tools, expanding the possibilities of what you can achieve in virtual reality.

The specifications of the UDCAP VR Glove highlight its advanced design and functionality. The lightweight, silk-like soft fabric and elastic sensors provide a comfortable and flexible fit, while the high-tech second skin and motion capture algorithm ensure precise hand movement tracking. The controller module with its Hall-effect joystick, AB buttons, and high-intensity vibration offers customizable control options, and the glove’s broad compatibility with SteamVR games and various VR headsets makes it a versatile choice for any VR enthusiast.

Step up your VR game with the UDCAP VR Glove and experience a new level of immersion and control. Whether you’re a seasoned VR gamer or new to the world of virtual reality, this advanced glove will transform the way you interact with your virtual environment, making every moment more engaging and lifelike.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the VR Glove for SteamVR, jump over to the official UDCAP crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

