ClearVPN launched by MacPaw for Mac, iOS, Android and PC



MacPaw the developers behind the CleanMyMac app have released new VPN service on Mac, iOS, Android and PC. ClearVPN is “the first effortless VPN solution for a personalized and secure online experience” says MacPaw. Prices for the premium version starts from $13 a month or $93 a year.

“The app’s interface adjusts to your needs: unblock content, encrypt the connection — you name it. The unique algorithms instantly optimize your network settings to keep your online interactions safe, private and limitless.”

“For 12 years, we’ve been developing innovative software with outstanding design and usability to make macOS and iOS users’ lives easier”, says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. — “VPNs have become a necessity by bringing us peace of mind that our data is safe. With global demand for privacy-related software ​increasing​ during the coronavirus lockdowns, we’re excited to apply our expertise and provide an easy-to-use and secure solution for safer web browsing for everybody.”

Source : CLearVPN

