Volvo EX90 EV interior revealed

Volvo is getting ready to launch a new electric vehicle, the Volvo EX90 and now the car maker has released some photos of the interior of the car.

As we can see from the photos, the focus of the interior is on technology with two large displays ion the front of the car.

In the Volvo EX90, our upcoming fully electric flagship SUV, a large centre screen gives you quick access to navigation, media and phone, as well as controls and other common actions. Depending on whether you’re parked or driving, or on a phone call, a special contextual bar will suggest the actions that make the most sense for the specific situation you’re in.

For more driving-focused information, such as directions, current speed and range info, there’s a second, smaller screen right behind the steering wheel. This is also where the car contextualises the change from one mode to another, making sure you know what to expect from the car – and what the car expects from you.

“It’s all about providing you with the right information at the right time,” says Thomas Stovicek, head of UX at Volvo Cars. “We want your driving experience to be focused, simple and safe. Since the car also understands its surroundings and you better than ever before, we can create an even safer situation by reducing mode confusion, distraction and information overload.”

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Volvo EX90 electric SUV including seeing the design of the car.

Source Volvo



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals