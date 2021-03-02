Volvo cars to be fully electric by 2030

Volvo has announced that it plans for all of its new vehicles from 2030 to be electric only, the company will transition into a full electric car company by 2030.

The car maker also announced that it will be changing the waty it sells its vehicles as well, all pure electric models will only be able to buy online.

“The future of Volvo Cars is defined by three pillars: electric, online and growth,” says Lex Kerssemakers, head of global commercial operations. “We want to offer our customers peace of mind and a care-free way of having a Volvo, by taking away complexity while getting and driving the car. Simplification and convenience are key to everything we do.”

The strategy is focused on the fastest-growing segment in the global car industry: the premium electric market. Volvo Cars is committed to becoming a leader in this segment and will focus on developing electric cars only going forward.

You can find out more details about Volvo’s plans for new electric cars and also their plans to only sell these vehicles online at the link below.

Source Volvo

