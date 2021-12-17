Volkswagen Multivan starts at £43,160 in the UK

Volkswagen has announced the pricing for their new Volkswagen Multivan, it will retail for £43,160 and VW will start taking orders for it in January 2022.

The first customer deliveries of the new Volkswagen Multivan will start in March 2022, the Multivan replaces the current-generation Volkswagen Caravelle.

The Multivan has an all-new exterior design that pays homage to the DNA of its predecessors. It is available with two wheelbase options – standard and long – with two trim levels: Life, Style, plus a special launch model – Energetic.

The standard Multivan measures 1,941mm wide, 4,973mm long, up to 1,903mm high, and with a wheelbase of 3,124mm. The long wheelbase version increases length to 5,173mm. Overall, it means the new generation has a longer wheelbase and wider, lower profile – all designed to improve aerodynamics, lower fuel consumption, and increase range.

The Multivan is fitted with LED headlights as standard but can be upgraded to interactive IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights, which offer a permanent full beam without blinding oncoming drivers, and dynamic cornering to provide precise illumination during bends.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Multivan over at VW at the link below, it will also be available with a plug-in hybrid option.

Source VW

