Volkswagen is the UKs best selling car brand in 2023

Volkswagen announced that it was the best-selling car brand in the UK in 2023, the carmaker sold a total of 162,087 new cars in the UK last year, giving it a total share of the UK car market of 8.52 percent, they managed to sell 30,000 more cars in the UK in 2023 over 2022.

The carmaker has also done well with its range of electric vehicles in the UK, with its ID models being popular and some of the more affordable electric vehicles available, there are a number of new models coming this year like the ID.7.

A total of 162,087 new Volkswagen passenger vehicles were registered in the UK in 2023 – over 30,000 more than in 2022. This equated to a leading market share of 8.52 per cent – an increase of 0.35 per cent compared with the previous year.

Volkswagen was again one of the most popular electric brands in the UK, with two of its ID. models among the top-10 best-selling EVs in 2023: the ID.3 with 10,295 registrations (sixth place) and the ID.4 with 8,495 registrations (ninth place).

Model highlights from 2023 that contributed to these impressive results included the revised all-electric ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 models, as well as the refreshed flagship Touareg. Special- and limited-edition models were also introduced, including the Polo GTI Edition 25 and Golf Black Edition, while the expanded Volkswagen Live Tour continued to take the showroom experience to people’s living rooms, offering real-time online vehicle presentations with product experts.

We are looking forward to seeing what Volkswagen has planned for their new c ars in 2024 and particularly interested to find out more details about the new electric vehicles they plan to introduce this year.

Source VW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals