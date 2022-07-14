Volkswagen ID Buzz EV starts at £57,115 in the UK

The Volkswagen ID Buzz EV was unveiled back in March and VW is now taking orders on this new EV with prices starting at £57,115 on the road.

There is also a first edition model at launch which will come with a range of upgrades, pricing for this model starts at £62,995.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen ID Buzz EV over at VW at the link below, the car is now available to order.

Source VW, Autocar

