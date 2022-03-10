New Volkswagen ID Buzz unveiled

The new Volkswagen ID Buzz EV is now official, Volkswagen has been teasing this new EV for some time, it will go on sale in Europe this autumn and pre-orders will start in some countries in May.

There are two versions of the Volkswagen ID Buzz, one is a van and the other is an MPV, you can find out more information below.

Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Brand, adds: “Both versions of the ID. Buzz are pioneering in terms of their sustainability: their manufacture and shipping has a carbon-neutral footprint. We are also using recycled synthetic materials and the interior is completely free of any real leather.” He continues: “The ID. Buzz will also be used for future autonomous mobility concepts such as ridepooling – an e-shuttle service of Group subsidiary MOIA that can be booked via an app. The electric Bulli is thus also a part of the future of inner-city transport.”

As is the case for all the models in Volkswagen Passenger Car’s ID. family, the ID. Buzz, which is built by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, is also based in engineering terms on the Group’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The world’s first scalable mass production platform for all-electric cars provides the cross-brand basis for all sorts of different models and segments. Its architecture allows for an evolutionary further development of software and technology, which not only benefits new models such as the ID. Buzz, but also models that have already been delivered, by means of over-the-air updates.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID Buzz over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source VW

