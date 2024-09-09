Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE Unveiled

Volkswagen has recently unveiled the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE, a modern electric vehicle that serves as a tribute to the iconic Golf Fire and Ice from the 1990s. This new model is the result of a collaboration between Volkswagen and BOGNER, a renowned luxury sports fashion brand. The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE seamlessly combines the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology with nostalgic design elements, creating a unique and eye-catching addition to the electric vehicle market. The vehicle’s exclusive 3-layer paint finish, which incorporates a glass bead effect, sets it apart from other electric vehicles and showcases Volkswagen’s commitment to innovation and style.

Cutting-Edge Performance and Striking Design

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is powered by the company’s most advanced electric motor to date, delivering an impressive output of 240 kW (326 PS) and a maximum torque of 545 Nm. This powerful motor enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 5.7 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 200 km/h for safety reasons. The vehicle’s performance is complemented by its striking exterior design, which features a captivating Electric Violet pearl effect color. This unique color shifts from dark blue to violet or even black, depending on the lighting conditions, creating a mesmerizing visual experience. The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE also features 21-inch rims with a blue anodized paint finish and proudly displays the original FIRE+ICE logo from the 1990s, further emphasizing its connection to the iconic Golf Fire and Ice.

A Fusion of Luxury and Nostalgia in the Interior

The interior of the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is a masterful blend of luxury and nostalgia, offering a unique and immersive driving experience. The seats and seams on the driver’s side are adorned in a vibrant Flaming Red, while the passenger side features cool Ice Blue elements, creating a striking contrast that reflects the vehicle’s FIRE+ICE theme. The attention to detail extends to the stainless steel accelerator pedals, which are customized with the ‘FIRE+ICE’ design, and the upper part of the instrument panel and floor mats, which are laser-engraved with the same iconic pattern. The seats themselves are a testament to the collaboration with BOGNER, as they are quilted and feature the brand’s signature B-zippers, revealing the original FIRE+ICE fabric from the 1990s. This fusion of modern luxury and nostalgic elements creates a truly unique and immersive interior that pays homage to the original Golf Fire and Ice while embracing the future of electric vehicles.

Availability and Pricing Expectations

Volkswagen enthusiasts and electric vehicle aficionados alike are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE in select markets. The company has announced that the vehicle is expected to be available for purchase by the end of the year, although specific dates may vary depending on the region. While pricing details have not yet been officially released, industry experts anticipate that the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE will be positioned in the premium segment of the electric vehicle market, given its exclusive features, high-performance specifications, and collaboration with BOGNER. Interested buyers are advised to stay informed about upcoming announcements from Volkswagen regarding pre-order opportunities and availability in their specific markets.

The Significance of the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE represents a significant milestone in the evolution of electric vehicles, as it successfully combines innovative technology with nostalgic design elements. By paying homage to the iconic Golf Fire and Ice from the 1990s, Volkswagen has created a vehicle that not only appeals to fans of the original model but also attracts a new generation of consumers who value both performance and style in their electric vehicles. The collaboration with BOGNER further improves the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE, infusing it with a sense of luxury and exclusivity that sets it apart from other offerings in the market. As the automotive industry continues to shift towards electric vehicles, the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE serves as a testament to Volkswagen’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the preservation of its rich heritage.

Specifications

Motor: 240 kW (326 PS)

240 kW (326 PS) Torque: 545 Nm

545 Nm Acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds

0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds Top Speed: 200 km/h (electronically limited)

200 km/h (electronically limited) Battery: 79 kWh lithium-ion (net)

79 kWh lithium-ion (net) Charging Capacity: Up to 185 kW at DC fast-charging stations

Up to 185 kW at DC fast-charging stations Range: Up to 601 km (WLTP)

Up to 601 km (WLTP) Paint Finish: 3-layer with glass bead effect

3-layer with glass bead effect Rims: 21-inch with blue anodized paint finish

21-inch with blue anodized paint finish Interior Colors: Flaming Red and Ice Blue

Flaming Red and Ice Blue Special Features: Laser-engraved ‘FIRE+ICE’ pattern, quilted seats with B-zippers

Source Volkswagen



