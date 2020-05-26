Vodafone to give unlimited data to NHS and care Workers Pay as You Go customers

Vodafone has been offering unlimited data to monthly customers for car workers and NHS staff since the COVID-19 outbreak started.

Now the company has announced that it will also include pay as you go customers in the offering, these customers who are carers or NHS staff will now get unlimited data.

Vodafone is today extending its free unlimited mobile data offer to NHS staff and care workers that are using its flexible Pay As You Go (PAYG) services. [The extension follows the announcement on 6 May that these groups were eligible for 6-months free unlimited data (until 26th June), but at that time it was restricted to Pay Monthly customers.]

Care workers and NHS staff on Vodafone’s PAYG tariffs buying a minimum £10 Big Value Bundle will be upgraded from the usual 3GB of data to free unlimited data, and from 250 minutes to 6000 minutes. Customers can benefit from this offer for up to six months from the date of redemption, with each purchase of a £10 Big Value Bundle activating the free unlimited data and 6000 minutes offer. The offer is open until 26th June.

