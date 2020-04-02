Vodafone to give 30 days of unlimited data to NHS staff

UK mobile carrier Vodafone has announced that it will give NHS Staff 30 days on unlimited data on their network, the company will be sending out texts to these people by the 6th of April.

The company previously gave unlimited data to 500,000 of their customers, personally I think they should give the same to all of their customers during the virus outbreak.

Vodafone announces it will be extending its 30-day free access to unlimited mobile data offer, by proactively upgrading customers who have personal Pay Monthly contracts and are registered in its systems as working for the NHS. These customers will receive a text informing them of this upgrade from April 6th.

Vodafone has already proactively upgraded Pay Monthly customers who were flagged as vulnerable in its systems to the same offer.

This follows the successful launch, last Friday, of the offer to 500,000 Pay Monthly customers to take advantage of 30-days unlimited data for free. Any NHS staff or vulnerable customers with personal Pay Monthly contracts who are not currently flagged on Vodafone systems can still take advantage of this offer via VeryMe on the My Vodafone app*.

Whilst the broadband providers have given all their customers unlimited data, many of the mobile carriers are behind this and really should give everyone unlimited data during this difficult time, at least some of them like Vodafone are doing something.

Source Vodafone

