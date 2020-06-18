Sony ZV-1 camera designed for vloggers

Sony has launched a new camera specifically designed for vloggers offering a wide variety of features tailored for product review videos and more. “The ZV-1 makes all skin colors look vibrant, natural and healthy. There’s also an optional Soft Skin Effect mode for a smoother look. The ZV-1’s Fast Hybrid AF system lets you simply and quickly switch focus from a face to the background, for more stylistic and watchable videos.”

The Sony Vlog camera ZV-1 is now available priced at $749 until June 28th after which the rice will rise to $799. Shipping starts on June 11th, 2020 and a vlogger accessory kit is also available with the GP-VPT2BT wireless shooting bluetooth grip and a 64GB UHS II memory card for $100 until June 28th, or $150 afterwards.

“No experience is necessary to capture great-looking videos. The ZV-1 is designed to capture amazing videos of you and your world, without any tricky setup. Express yourself without worrying about complex settings. With features and design dedicated to content creation, you can leave the complexity to the ZV-1 and simply focus on your creativity.”

“The ZV-1 makes all skin colors look vibrant, natural and healthy. There’s also an optional Soft Skin Effect mode for a smoother look. The large 1.0-type CMOS sensor and wide-aperture lens deliver images with professional background bokeh, as well as clear detail even in challenging low-light conditions. With AI technology you can rely on the autofocus sticking firmly to your face and eyes without wandering to other subjects. When you want to focus on another subject, just touch it on the screen and let the camera do the focusing.”

Source : Sony

