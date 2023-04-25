Vivo Y78+ smartphone launched

Vivo is launching a new Android smartphone, the Vivo Y78+ and the handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display also comes with a 102Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and there are a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This handset does not feature any expandable storage.

The new Vivo Y78+ smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and the handset features 44W fast charging, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, WiFi Direct, and more.

The handset features OriginOS 3 which is based on Google’s Android 13 OS. The device has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and there are two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the Y78+, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the rear of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Vivo Y78+ smartphone is launching in China tomorrow and it will be available in a choice of three colors, yellow, blue and black, pricing for the device will start at CNY 1,600 which is about $230 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when it may launch in other countries.

Source GSM Arena





