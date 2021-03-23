Vivo Y72 5G smartphone unveiled

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y72 5G and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display which features a Full HD+ resolution.

The Vivo Y72 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and it features 8GB or RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot and it has android 11 and Funtouch OS 11.1, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The device will come in a choice of Graphite Black and Dream Glow colors and it will retail for the equivalent of $323.

Source GSM Arena

