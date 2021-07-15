Vivo Y72 5G smartphone launched in India

The Vivo Y72 5G smartphone was made official earlier this year and now the handset is launching in India.

The Indian version of the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone comes with slightly different specifications to the original device.

The handset comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD display that features Full High Definition resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

This version of the Vivo Y72 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, the previous model has a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot on the handset.

Other specifications on the device include a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2 megapixel secondary camera.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of two different colors, Slate Gray and Prism magic. The devide will retail for INR 20,990 which is about $282 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals