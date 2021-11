Vivo Y54s 5G smartphone unveiled

We have already seen a number of new smartphones from Vivo this week like the Y50t and Y15A and now we have another device, the Vivo Y54s 5G smartphone.

The Vivo Y54s 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it also has a virtual RAM feature that will give you an extra 2GB of RAM.

The handset is equipped with a 6.51 inch LCD which comes with an HD+ resolution and the handset features a 5,000 mAh battery.

The device comes with a dual-SIM card slot and it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and which comes with a range of cameras. There is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the back.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Vivo Y54s 5G smartphone is launching in China, the handset will retail for CNY 1,699 which is about $1265 at the current exchange rate. The device will be available in two different colors, gray and blue.

Source GSM Arena

