Vivo Y50t Android smartphone gets official

Yesterday we saw a couple of new smartphones from Vivo and now they have launched another Android device, the Vivo Y50t.

The Vivo Y50t smartphone is launching in China and it apparently has similar specifications to the Vivo Y70t smartphone.

The device comes with a 6.53 inch LCD display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor.

The new Vivo smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and it has 128GB of included storage, there is also a MicroSD card slot in case you need some extra storage.

The handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it also comes with 18W fast charging, the device also features Android 11 and the OriginOS 1.0 UI. There is a range of cameras which include a single front camera and three rear cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for making video calls and also for taking Selfies.

The new Vivo Y50t smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors, blue and black and the handset will retail for CNY 1,399, which is about $220 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

