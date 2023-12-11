Vivo Y36i smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its lineup with the launch of the new Vivo Y36i, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new Vivo Y36i smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and it comes with an HD+ resolution the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos, and a secondary camera, on the front of the handset there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

Other specifications on this new Vivo smartphone include a 5000 mAh battery and 15W charging, the handset will be available in a choice of three colors, purple, black, and gold and it will retail for CNY 1,199 which is about $170 at the current exchange rate.

The handset is launching in China, but as yet there are no details on whether Vivo will be launching this new smartphone in more countries like the USA, Europe, and the UK, as soon as we get more details.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena



