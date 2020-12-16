Vivo Y30 Standard Edition smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition.

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes with a 6.51 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it features a Helio P35 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and there is also 128GB of included storage, plus it features a 5000 mAh battery and front and rear cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel secondary camera.

The new Y30 Standard Edition smartphone will retail for XNY 1,398 which is about $215 at the current exchange rate,

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals