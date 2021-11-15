Vivo Y15A smartphone gets official

iva has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo Y15A, the handset is launching in the Philippines, the device is apparently similar to the recently launched Vivo Y15s.

The new Vivo Y15A smartphones will come with a MediaTek Helo P35 mobile processor and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a range of cameras.

These include a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel camera, up front there is an 8-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The device comes with DFuntOuch 11.1 OS which is based on Google’s Android 11 software and it has a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W fast charging.

The new Vivo Y15A smartphone will be available in a choice of two different colors, Wave Green and Mystic Blue and it will retail for PHP 7,999 which is about $159 at the current exchange rate. It is not clear as yet whether the handset will be made available in more countries, if we get any more details we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

