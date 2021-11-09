Vivo Y15s smartphone gets official

Vivo has announced a new Android smartphone, the Vivo Y15s, and the device comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage. There is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 10W fast charging, the device comes with Funtouch OS 11.1 which is basically Android 11 Go Edition.

The new Vivo Y15s smartphone comes with a range of cameras including a single front-facing camera and dual rear cameras.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel camera, upfront there is an 8-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The Vivo Y15s smartphone comes in a choice of two different colors, Mystic Blue and Wave green and you can find out more information about the device over at Vivo at the link below. The device will retail for SGD 179 in Singapore which is about $133 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether it will be available in more countries.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena

