Vivo Y100 4G Smartphone Launched

The Vivo Y100 4G smartphone has officially hit the market, and it’s packing some impressive features that tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike will find appealing. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that combines robust performance with a sleek design, the Vivo Y100 might just be what you need. Here’s a detailed look at what this new device offers.

Design and Display

The Vivo Y100 is available in two eye-catching colors: Crystal Black and Breeze Green. Both variants boast a modern aesthetic with their glass film back cover and injection skinning, giving the phone a premium feel. The dimensions vary slightly between colors, with the Crystal Black model measuring a slim 7.79 mm in thickness, while the Breeze Green is a tad thicker at 7.95 mm.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. You’ll enjoy vibrant colors and deep blacks, thanks to the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Whether you’re watching videos or scrolling through photos, the display is sure to impress with its 107% color saturation and crisp 394 PPI pixel density.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo Y100 is powered by the Snapdragon® 685 processor, which includes eight cores and a clock speed of up to 2.8 GHz. This setup ensures smooth performance whether you’re multitasking or playing intensive games. The device comes with 8 GB of RAM and a generous 256 GB of internal storage. If you find yourself needing more space, the phone supports expandable RAM up to an additional 8 GB and expandable storage up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Vivo Y100 doesn’t skimp on camera hardware. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor, perfect for capturing high-resolution photos and videos. The front camera is equipped with an 8 MP sensor, ideal for selfies and video calls. The camera software is robust, offering modes like Night, Portrait, High Resolution, and even a Pro mode for those who like to fine-tune their shots.

Battery and Charging

Battery life won’t be a concern thanks to the phone’s 5000 mAh Li-ion battery, which supports 80W fast charging. This means you can get back to full power quickly, spending less time tethered to an outlet and more time using your phone.

Connectivity and Extras

The Vivo Y100 supports a wide range of network options, including 2G, 3G, 4G FDD-LTE, and TDD-LTE bands. It also features dual SIM slots, which is great for managing personal and business numbers on the same device. Although it lacks NFC and FM radio, the smartphone is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS capabilities. It also includes a USB 2.0 port for connectivity and OTG support, adding versatility in device connections and data transfer.

Operating System

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, providing a user-friendly interface and access to the latest apps and security features. Whether you’re a longtime Android user or new to the platform, you’ll find the operating system intuitive and easy to navigate.

With its combination of powerful hardware, a versatile camera setup, and a beautiful display, the Vivo Y100 4G smartphone is equipped to handle everything from everyday tasks to more demanding applications. If you are wondering how this phone stacks up against its competitors, rest assured, its specifications make it a strong contender in its price range.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals