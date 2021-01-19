Vivo X60 Pro+ to feature Snapdragon 888 processor

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone and now Vivo have confirmed that the device will feature Qualcomm’s new flagship mobile processor.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, the handset will come with two colors at launch, Orange Skin & Melanin Skin.

Other rumored specifications for the device will include 12GB of RAM and it will come with Android 11, the device will also come with 55W fast charging.

Vivo will be making their new X60 Pro smartphone official this Thursday the 21st of January, we will have more details about the device then.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals