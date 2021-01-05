Vivo X60 Pro+ gets 3C certification

Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo X60 Pro+ and the handset recently receuved 3C certification.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ was listed with the model number V5550L1A0-CN and the listing has revealed that the handset will come with 55W fast charging.

The handset is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, and it is expected to feature a range of high end cameras with Zeiss optics.

The new X60 Pro+ is expected to launch some time around the 20th of January, as soon as we get some more details on the handset we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

