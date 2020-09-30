Vivo X50e 5G smartphone unveiled

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone, the Vivo X50e 5G and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device features a 6.44 inch AMOLED display and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot and the handset comes with a 4350 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

For cameras the new Vivo X50e 5G features a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel telephoto camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device will retail for NT 13,990 which is about $480, it will be available in Taiwan on the 1st of October.

Source GSM Arena

