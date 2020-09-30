Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Vivo X50e 5G smartphone unveiled

By

Vivo X50e 5G

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone, the Vivo X50e 5G and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The device features a 6.44 inch AMOLED display and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot and the handset comes with a 4350 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

For cameras the new Vivo X50e 5G features a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel telephoto camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device will retail for NT 13,990 which is about $480, it will be available in Taiwan on the 1st of October.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals