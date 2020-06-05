Vivo X50 Pro+ pre-orders to start June 16th

It looks like the new Vivo X50 Pro+ smartphone will be available to pre-order from the 16th of June, the handset will come with a 6.56 inch AMOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 8GB or 12 GB of RAM,

There will be two storage options, 128GB or 256GB and the handset will come with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there will be a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras will include a 50 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel camera and two 8 megapixel cameras, the handset will come with a 4315 mAh battery with fast charging an Android 10.

Source Playfuldroid, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals