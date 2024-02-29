Vivo V30 Pro smartphone launched

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo V30 Pro and the handset comes with an AMOLED display, boasting 1 billion colors and HDR10+ support. The screen measures 6.78 inches, achieving an impressive ~89.9% screen-to-body ratio, which ensures an immersive viewing experience for users. With a peak brightness of 2800 nits, this display is among the brightest available, promising outstanding visibility even in direct sunlight. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and superior responsiveness, while the 1260 x 2800 resolution and ~453 ppi density guarantee crisp, detailed visuals.

Under the hood, the Vivo V30 Pro runs on Android 14, coupled with Funtouch 14, providing a seamless and user-friendly interface. The device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset, manufactured using a 4nm process for optimal efficiency and performance. This octa-core CPU configuration, including a powerful 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 core, ensures smooth operation even under heavy loads. The Mali-G610 MC6 GPU supports demanding graphics, making this smartphone a solid choice for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts alike.

Memory options cater to various user needs, with configurations up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, all utilizing UFS 3.1 for rapid data access. However, the lack of a card slot might be a drawback for users looking for expandable storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Vivo V30 Pro’s triple main camera setup, featuring a 50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto, and 50 MP ultrawide lenses. This setup is enhanced with Zeiss optics and T* lens coating, promising superior image quality. The camera system supports 4K video recording and features such as Ring-LED flash, panorama, and HDR expand the creative possibilities. The 50 MP selfie camera also supports 4K video, ensuring high-quality captures from both sides of the device.

The device offers comprehensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple satellite navigation systems, ensuring reliable and precise positioning. NFC support facilitates contactless payments and connectivity, although the absence of a 3.5mm jack might disappoint some audiophiles. The Vivo V30 Pro includes a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging that can achieve a full charge in just 43 minutes, as advertised. Reverse wired charging adds versatility to its power management features.

The Vivo V30 Pro comes in a variety of colors, including Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black, offering choices to suit different personal styles and the handset will go on sale in Indonesia in March for the equivalent of $570.

Source GSM Arena



