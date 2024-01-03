Vivo V30 Lite smartphone unveiled

Vivio has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo V30 Lite, the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RTAM and 256GB of included storage, the handset does not come with a microSD card slot.

The new vivo V30 Lite comes with a 4800 mAh battery and the handset features 44W fast charging, the device comes with a range of high-end cameras, with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 50-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The vivo V30 Lite will come in a choice of two colors Black Forest and Rose Gold, the handset comes with Funtouc OS 13 which is based on Android 13. The device will retail for MXN 8,999 in Mexico which is about $350 at the current exchange rate. as yet there are no details on when the device will launch in more countries.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals