Vivo V23e smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some details on another new smartphone from Vivo, the Vivo V23 as the handset has leaked along with some specifications.

The device will come with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Processing on the handset will be provided by a MediaTek Helio G96 mobile processor and the device will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new Vivo V23e smartphone will feature a 4050 mAh battery and it will come with 44W fast charging, the device will come with Funtouch OS 12 which is based on Android 11.

The handset will come with a range of high-end cameras, three on the rear and a single front-facing camera. The single-camera on the front will feature a 50-megapixel sensor which is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the device, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Vivo V23e smartphone will go on sale also no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Sudhanshu Ambhore, GSM Arena

