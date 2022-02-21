Vivo V23e 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, the Vivo V23e 5G and the handset will retail for INR 25,990 which is about $350 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Vivo V23e 5G smartphone comes with a 4050 mAh battery and it comes with 44W fast charging and it features Android 11 and FuntouchOS 12.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three rear cameras on the back of the device. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 44-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The new Vivo V23e 5G smartphone will come in a choice of two different colors, Sunshine Gold and also Midnight Blue. The device is not available to buy in India from a range of retailers including direct from Vivo from their website.

Source GSM Arena

