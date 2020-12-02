Geeky Gadgets

Vivo V20 Pro 5G now available in India

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone has gone on sale in India, the handset is available for INR 29,990 which is about $410 at the current exchnage rate.

The device is being sold through Vivo own online store, Amazon, Flipkart and also a range of other retailers in India.

The handset comes with a

6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, plus 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The device has a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera. On the front there is two cameras, a 44 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 4000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.

