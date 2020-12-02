Vivo V20 Pro 5G now available in India

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone has gone on sale in India, the handset is available for INR 29,990 which is about $410 at the current exchnage rate.
The device is being sold through Vivo own online store, Amazon, Flipkart and also a range of other retailers in India.
The handset comes with a
6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, plus 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The device has a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera. On the front there is two cameras, a 44 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 4000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.
Source GSM Arena
