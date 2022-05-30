Vivo T2x smartphone unveiled

Vivo has unveiled a new Android smartphone, the Vivo T2x and the handset comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and it comes with a choice of two different storage options, 128GB or 256GB, the handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Vivo T2x smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, the display comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a 6000 mAh battery and it also comes with 44W fast charging, plus it has a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera designed to make video calls and take Selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo T2x smartphones will be available in a choice of two colors, blue and black and the handset will retail for CNY 1,599 or about $240 for the 128GB model. The 256GB model will retail for CNY 1,799 which is about $270 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals