Vivo S15 and S15 Pro smartphones unveiled

Vivo had added two new smartphones to its range, the Vivo S15, and the Vivo S15 Pro, the two devices have slightly different specifications.

First up is the Vivo S15 Pro, the handset features a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera ad 2-megapixel depth cameras. There is also a 4500 mah battery and 80W fast charging.

The Vivo S15 comes with a 6.62-inch display that has a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 870 mobile processor. The handset comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new Vivo S15 smartphone features a 32-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel rear main camera, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 66W fast charging, this handset will come in a choice of blue, black, and yellow.

Source GSM Arena

