Vivo NEX 3S 5G to feature Snapdragon 865

It looks like we have some information about the new Vivo NEX 3S 5Gsmartphone, the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The device is a 5G smartphone and it recently popped up on the Geekbench benchmarks, the handset will also come with three rear cameras.

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G will apparently come with a 6.89 inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels.

The three rear cameras are rumored to have one 64 megapixel camera and two 13 megapixel cameras, on the front there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

Those are the only details we know about the new Vivo NEX 3S 5G smartphone at the moment, as soon as we get some more information we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

