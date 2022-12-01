Vista portable hammock & stand from $299

Hammocks are a great way to relax but unfortunately need a couple of good fixings, to make sure you can truly relax, with the peace of mind you’re not going to end up on the floor. When out and about finding the ideal fixings for your hammock can sometimes be a little tricky especially if you’re in open areas such as on a beach.

Vista has been designed to provide the comfort of a hammock wherever you may be, thanks to its portable collapsible stand. Providing an easy way to hang your hammock in less than 30 seconds say its creators. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $299 or £254 (depending on current exchange rates).

“To create the lightest hammock stand in the world, we sourced a jet-grade aluminum (yup, the same stuff they build airplanes with!). It supports 330 lbs… but weighs just 12 lbs! We made THE VISTA super simple to put together (and take apart). Everything clicks right into place, with no tools required and no small parts to lose.”

Hammock stand

If the Vista crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Vista portable hammock and stand project check out the promotional video below.

“We started out by making the world’s comfiest hammocks. Then you guys told us that you needed a place to hang them. So we launched The Hammock Throne on Kickstarter in 2019 (that was the game-changer that landed us on 🦈 Shark Tank). But while The Hammock Throne brought blissful relaxation indoors, we realized that you needed a way to take relaxation out on the adventure with you… And that was the seed that grew into THE VISTA™ Portable Hammock & Stand.”

“We spent the past 3 ½ years creating THE VISTA with the goal of transforming all your outdoor experiences because we’re 100% dedicated to helping you make the most of your precious downtime. THE VISTA perfectly supports our legendary Hammock Chair. Each handwoven Hammock Chair is painstakingly engineered to eliminate pressure points, so you can experience the sensation of weightless floating (you can’t get comfort like this in an old-fashioned camping chair!)”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable hammock and stand, jump over to the official Vista crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





