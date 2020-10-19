Beach Hub next-generation portable beach shelter and sunshade

If you have been searching for a highly portable yet instantly picture bull beach shelter and sunshade, you may be interested in the Beach Hub. Not only does the instant beach shelter provide shade from the sun but is also equipped with a wide variety of useful features including solar panel, LED lighting, cool pocket, lock pocket, sand anchors and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $241 or £186, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Beach Hub Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Beach Hub project checkout the promotional video below.

“Your own portable beach house. Advanced sun protection, solar power, beach towel flooring, integrated LED and room for everyone. The Beach Hub brings you the comforts of home. Use the integrated cool storage to keep your drinks cold and your food fresh. The lock pocket secures your valuables, and there’s spades of space to relax in.”

“Never miss a moment, with solar power to back up your gadgets, LED lighting for the brightest beachparties and sand-free beach towel flooring. *Available as Add-Ons or as part of the Deluxe Package* Choose from two amazing Beach Hub packages – Basic or Deluxe. The Basic Package includes the Hub at a great price, without any of the tech features. You can add the extras to your package as you choose – check out our Add-On section for more details on how to adjust your pledge. The much-recommended Deluxe package includes ALL tech features, including Solar Power, LED and the Beach Towel Flooring – and gives them to you at a discount rate.”

The Beach Hub has been specifically designed to make your beach adventures even more enjoyable. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Beach Hub crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

