Glamos creates a virtual touch screen interface for any display

Currently large touchscreens are hugely expensive but there is a way to create a touchscreen experience for your large screen TV currently in your home, tablet, smartphone or other non-touchscreen displays. Glamos Creates a virtual touchscreen wall in between you and your screen which can be used to navigate using touch and gestures.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small device now available to back on Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $119 for roughly £92. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

“Glamos is a motion sensor that creates a virtual touchscreen anywhere. Connect it with your device and turn your screens instantly interactive. Project an invisible touchscreen near you and control a device that’s far away from you. Project a virtual touchscreen literally anywhere you want: on your wall, on the air, on a whiteboard – you name it! ”

“Most sensors that use a camera can only capture a limited range of motion. Glamos can scan all directions without any limitations because it uses a rotating mirror module instead of a camera. Glamos operates at 40Hz or 40fps, meaning its mirror module rotates and captures your motion 40 times per second. This allows your screen to respond to your movement as rapidly as possible- on laptops, you’ll feel like your hands are an extension of your mouse cursor. “

For further information, full specifications and a complete list of all available productions jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source: Kickstarter

