Syncronice Fusion SKAA compatible vinyl transmitter

Syncronice Fusion as a new SKAA compatible vinyl transmitter which has launched via Kickstarter this month with the aim of raising the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. Earlybird pledges are available from €100 for the starter kit and worldwide deliveries expected to start sometime during October 2020.

Syncronice Fusion is a wireless audio transmitter uniquely designed for turntables (Moving Magnet), connecting almost any turntable instantly with all other Syncronice and SKAA compatible devices. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique device.

“Over the last years, we’ve created a unique, highly flexible system for wireless audio for music lovers, musicians, DJs and gamers. Beside vision, hard work and excellent engineering the secret lies in the efficient microprocessors. These highly advanced components called SKAA, are built for wireless audio transmission only. We’ve been partners with the creators of SKAA, Eleven Engineering Inc., since 2003 and designed a complete line of wireless, high-quality SKAA compatible products that are in Syncronice® Hub, DX, DX Mini and Amp Mini I and Amp Mini II.”

“One special thing about Syncronice and SKAA is, that there is no need for Bluetooth or WiFi connection. The audio transmitters and receivers syncronice automagically without passwords, routers or nerve-racking bonding process. You can setup your wireless audio system literally everywhere in a blink of an eye and connect up to 4 receivers and/or speakers with your Syncronice / SKAA transmitter simultaneously.”

Features of the Syncronice Fusion include :

– Gold-plated RCA input connectors

– Audiophile, pulse duty construction polypropylene foil-capacitors from WIMA / Germany inside RIAA correction network

– 105dB, 24-bit 192kHz multi-bit analog digital converter

– BOURNS PRO AUDIO incremental encoder for volume control

– Source selection phono / stereo line input with gold-contact Fujitsu Takamisawa relays / Japan

– Phono input capacity selectable with DIP switch: 150pF / 220pF / 370pF

– Phono input impedance selectable with DIP switch: 32kOhm / 47kOhm / 97kOhm

– Anti-magnetic low-noise precision metal film resistors inside phono-stage

– Power supply of phono-stage with ultra-low-noise regulators from Texas Instruments and isolated DC-DC converter

– SOUNDPLUS TM high-performance bipolar input audio OPAMPs: ultra-low noise

1.1nV/ Hz @ 1kHz, extremely low THD 0.000015% @ 1kHz

– 2nd order highpass-rumble-filter with low-noise, high-precision JFET OPAMPs

– High-quality, robust, black aluminium casing

Source : Kickstarter

