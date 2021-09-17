ViewSonic Pantone validated ColorPro monitors in 2K and 4K options

ViewSonic has launched its new Pantone validated ColorPro monitors this week offering users both 2K and 4K resolutions in the form of the 27-inch VP2756-2K and VP2756-4K ColorPro monitors. The VP2756-4K is priced at $490 and the VP2756-2K is priced at $370 and both are now available from worldwide resellers.

“The ColorPro series of monitors from ViewSonic are designed and built to offer display solutions for users who demand color accuracy,” said Phong Phanel, vertical marketing manager of professional displays for ViewSonic Americas. “The VP2756-2K and VP2756-4K are the latest monitors engineered to deliver that. For jobs that are critical to match and ensure precise colors, these monitors allow the user to create with confidence.”

Pantone validated ColorPro monitors specifications

VP2756-4K

27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution with a SuperClear IPS panel

Factory-calibrated to deliver Delta E>2

Auto-Pivot function to easily toggle between full-sized portrait and landscape modes; split screen functionality (via vDisplayManager)

Connectivity options include: USB-C, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort and a USB-A/B hub

Blue Light filter and Flicker-Free eye care technology help reduce eye strain over an extended period of viewing

VP2756-2K

27-inch monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution with a SuperClear IPS panel

Factory-calibrated to deliver Delta E>2

Auto-Pivot function to easily toggle between full-sized portrait and landscape modes; split screen functionality (via vDisplayManager)

Connectivity options include: USB-C, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort and a USB-A/B hub

Blue Light filter and Flicker-Free eye care technology help reduce eye strain over an extended period of viewing

Source : ViewSonic

