ViewSonic & Pantone ColorPro Talks The Power of Colour event announced

ViewSonic and Pantone the “world-leading authority on colour” have joined forces in an exclusive partnership to create a series of events entitled ColorPro Talks – The Power of Colour. Offering a chance to listen to insights from industry experts and colour specialists on the importance of colour, light and contrast in creative work. The in-person event will take place in London, United Kingdom, on September 9th 2021, and will be broadcast online on September 19th 2021, those who are interested can visit the registration site and sign up to participate.

Registration is now open and participants will be able to take part in exclusive draw with a chance to win limited-edition Pantone goodies or a Pantone-Validated ViewSonic ColorPro VP2768a monitor.

ColorPro Talks – The Power of Colour

“ViewSonic ColorPro has always been committed to creating intuitive tools with high colour performance. Colour has the power to move and affect us and ColorPro sees its importance for creatives, designers, and artists,” says Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “We are pleased and proud to be working with Pantone to host the ColorPro Talks events. We hope to provide creators precise colour insights and inspire people all around the world to further evolve their creative process.”

“We are excited to build upon our collaboration efforts with ViewSonic to deliver accurate, reliable colour for creators and artists all around the world. For Pantone, the ColorPro Talks events are a great opportunity to engage with and educate designers and creatives,” says Iain Pike, Director of Licensing at Pantone. “With the increased popularity of Pantone Colors as a means to clearly communicate creative intent, Pantone is delighted to work with ViewSonic to evaluate and license ViewSonic’s ColorPro VP2768a model as Pantone Validated.”

To find out more about the ColorPro Talks – The Power of Colour event jump over to the official ViewSonic website by following the link below, where you can register to become a participant.

Source : ViewSonic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals