VIE Fit 2 wireless earphones can provide up to 6 hours of continuous listening time and 33 hours of playback with the included charging case. When flat the charging case can be fully charged within an hour through the USB-C cable port.

Launched via Kickstarter this week the wireless earphones are now available from $69 or roughly £57, offering a massive 46% saving off the recommended retail pricewith worldwide shipping expected to take place during July 2020.

“Most earphones have a one size fits all assumption. We don’t expect you to fit to our product. We want our product to fit to you. That’s why we replaced the traditional fixed angle speaker assembly with a flexible one. Vie Fit’s articulating speaker, located on the tip of soft-shell is omnidirectional and moves naturally to fit the angle of your ear delivering optimal sound directly to your eardrum. The gapless fit allows you to experience the full power of Vie Fit’s high quality 8mm neodymium dynamic speakers while efficiently eliminating outside noise.”

“VIE FIT 2 uses Qualcomm’s latest module “QCC3020” which comes with Bluetooth ver 5.0 with the latest audio profile. This module solves many problems existed in the past of audio drop out, caused by the right side & left side connectivity or Bluetooth and WiFi coexistence. It provides much stronger, stable connectivity especially within crowded areas. It also consumes much more efficiently which results in longer playtime. This chip provides the capability to connect both sides directly to the smartphone, combined with the latest smartphone which deploys Qualcomm’s chips “Snapdragon 845” or the later version.”

Source : Kickstarter

