Matrox D1450 Graphics Card created for video wall applications now available

Matrox has announce the immediate availability of its Matrox D-Series D1450 quad-monitor HDMI graphics card reference: D1450-E4GB, specifically created for video wall applications. The D-Series cards work seamlessly with Matrox’s complete video wall portfolio and can be combined with Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers to create ultra-large-scale configurations of up to 64 x 1920 x 1080 60p screens.

“Purpose-built to power next-generation video walls, this new single-slot, quad-4K HDMI graphics card enables OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers to easily combine multiple D1450 boards to quickly deploy high-density-output video walls of up 16 synchronized 4K displays. Along with a rich assortment of video wall software and developer tools for advanced custom control and application development, D1450 is ideal for a broad range of commercial and critical 24/7 applications, including control rooms, enterprises, industries, government, military, digital signage, broadcast, and more.”

“Video walls don’t have to be difficult, and the Matrox D1450 graphics card is a perfect example of how we are constantly aiming to make designs and deployments easier for the customer,” said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, business development manager, Matrox. “Having a single-slot, multi-4K-capable card with full-size HDMI connectors provides OEMs and system integrators with a new found flexibility to reach new levels of scalability and convenience from a single video wall processor. We’re excited to see our video wall customers take advantage of D1450 in their upcoming installations.”

Source : TPU

