Verizon Wireless is giving its customers an extra 15G of data

Verizon Wireless has announced that it is giving its customer an extra 15GB of data for free during the coronavirus outbreak.

The extra data is available for free for both wireless customers and also business customers and they are also waiving internet and voice service charges for current Lifeline customers and new affordable internet option for low-income households.

“We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

To help existing Lifeline customers, Verizon will waive the next two billing cycles of Lifeline-qualified home service charges across both home broadband and home voice. To be eligible, you must have a Lifeline discount on a broadband or home voice line of service as of March 20, 2020.

You can find out more details over at Verizon Wireless at the link below, they are also offering a range of offers for customers.

Source Verizon Wireless

