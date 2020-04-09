Maingear LIV emergency ventilators constructed using PC components

PC system manufacturer Maingear has this week unveiled its new emergency pulmonary ventilator, constructed using a number of PC components to help during the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Maingear LIV Emergency Pulmonary Ventilator can be produced at scale for approximately a quarter of the price of traditional ventilators says Maingear.

Due to the growing number of infected individuals needing treatment, there are significant shortages of ventilators. To help stem the shortage Maingear has wasted no time re-tooling much of its production space for mass assembly of the Maingear LIV, an emergency pulmonary ventilator for use in intensive care units on intubated patients.

“Designed alongside experts from around the world, with a platform that is currently being used in the field in Italy and Switzerland, the MAINGEAR LIV is an emergency pulmonary ventilator that was engineered specifically in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

“It was clear once this situation began to escalate that something had to be done,” said Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR Founder and CEO. “Within days of assembling our team, we had our first prototype ventilator ready to go. Besides the lack of medical supplies and equipment, we think there will be a shortage of medical professionals who can operate these devices especially in field hospitals, so we also made it incredibly simple to use. Now we need help getting the word out to the appropriate people.”

for more information on the Maingear LIV Emergency Pulmonary Ventilator visit the official Maingear website by following the link below.

Source : MainGear

