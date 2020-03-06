Kubi vegan wallet with RFID protection

If you are in the market for a new wallet you may be interested in the Kübi, a Regan microfibre leather wallet which is equipped with RFID protection, offering an easy way to carry both cards and cash in your pocket. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Kübi quick access bifold wallet which has taken to Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds to make the jump into production.

Thanks to over 300 backers campaigners raised over three times its required pledge goal with still 22 days remaining, early bird pledges are available from $19 for roughly £15.If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

Materials

– Leather Type: Microfiber

– Special Characteristics: Vegan Friendly

– Inner Lining: Black RFID-Proof Fabric

– Stitching: Double weave

– Snap-back band: elastane finer coated

RFID Contactless Protection

– How it works: RFID signals are emitted to read your card details every time you scan your contactless card at the supermarket, metro, bar, etc.

– You’re protected: The entire contents of the wallet are protected from RFID signals – which means they can’t be scanned while inside your wallet.

Main Features

– Cash Slip: 20 bills

– Double Sided Card Slots: 8 cards total

– Snapback Pull Tabs: 6 cards total

– Rear Quick Access Slot: 1 card

– Mini Card Slot: 1 Nano SIM or Micro SD

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals