Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin Special Edition unveiled

Get ready to experience the future of driving with the Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin, a special edition car that combines style, efficiency, and advanced technology. By choosing this eco-friendly vehicle, you’ll not only enjoy significant savings but also contribute to a greener planet. The Mokka Electric Griffin is designed to turn heads with its contrasting black roof, tinted rear windows, and sleek 17-inch silver alloy wheels. To make it truly yours, you can select from the full Mokka exterior color palette at no extra cost, allowing you to personalize your ride to match your unique style.

The Mokka Electric Griffin is more than just a pretty face; it’s packed with features that keep you connected and comfortable throughout your journey. With Vauxhall’s Multimedia Pure Panel infotainment system, you’ll have access to a seven-inch color touchscreen that supports both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, ensuring seamless integration with your smartphone. You’ll also benefit from the convenience of Vauxhall Connect, which enables you to schedule charging remotely and pre-condition your cabin’s temperature, so you can step into a perfectly comfortable vehicle every time. On chilly mornings, the heated front seats and steering wheel, along with automatic climate control, will provide a cozy and inviting environment.

The Mokka Electric Griffin offers an unbeatable value proposition, starting at an attractive price of £29,495 OTR. This represents a substantial saving of £7,115 over the Design trim, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to embrace electric mobility without breaking the bank. However, this is a limited edition model, so you’ll need to act fast. Orders for the Mokka Electric Griffin will open on 17th April, with the first deliveries expected to arrive in June. Don’t miss your chance to own this special edition electric vehicle that combines affordability with innovative features and style.

Under the sleek exterior of the Mokka Electric Griffin lies a powerful 50kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers an impressive range of up to 209 miles (WLTP). The electric motor generates 136PS and 260Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth, responsive, and exhilarating driving experience. When it comes to charging, you’ll appreciate the convenience and speed offered by the Mokka Electric Griffin. Using a 100kW rapid DC charger, you can achieve an 80% charge in just 30 minutes, making long-distance trips a breeze. For home charging, a full charge takes approximately 7 hours and 30 minutes with a 7kW wall box, allowing you to recharge your vehicle overnight and wake up to a fully charged battery every morning.

Source Vauxhall



