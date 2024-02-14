Mercedes AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition model unveiled

Mercedes Benz has announced that it is launching a new Mercedes AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition model and the car will be available with a unique color which is called AMG green hell magno. The car also comes with special edition matt black 19-inch AMG forged wheels, plus a range of extensive equipment.

You can also choose from three different packages in this limited edition AMG Mercedes, these include the AMG Night Package, the AMG Night Package II, and the AMG Aerodynamics Package.

The exclusive paintwork in “AMG green hell magno” is particularly striking. This colour was previously not available for the compact class. There is also the foiling with the AMG logo and a large “A 45 S” lettering on the doors and the AMG crest on the bonnet. The “Limited Edition” rolls on matt black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a seven-twin-spoke design, which are reserved for the Edition. Yellow as a contrasting colour accentuates the rim spokes. To match the colour of the wheels, the brake calipers of the AMG high-performance brake system are coloured glossy black and have white AMG logos. Refined details include the exclusive fuel cap with the AMG logo and the light projector: it shines the AMG coat of arms onto the road when you get in and out of the vehicle.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition model over at the Mercedes Benz website at the link below.

Source Mercedes



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals